Apex AP-0 Electric Supercar Promises 320-Mile Driving Range

On the inside, the AP-0 was designed to be as focused on the driving experience as possible. A pair of carbon-fiber bucket seats, aluminum and carbon-fiber trim, very few buttons and switches, a touchscreen infotainment system, and an intricate instrument cluster dominate the cabin. Getting in looks tricky based on the height and width of the door sills.



Last, but certainly not least, Apex has integrated LiDAR technology for the AP-0 to “more accurately identify potential hazards, pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles.” Priced at £150,000 excluding taxes, the AP-0 promises up to 515 kilometers (320 miles) of driving range from a 90-battery mounted into the floor. The low center of gravity is complemented by a curb weight of 1,200 kilograms (2,645 pounds), and as opposed to the likes of Tesla and e-hypercars from Rimac or Aspark, the AP-0 features one electric motor driving the rear wheels with 650 horsepower (484).The torque rating isn’t too shabby either, helping the newcomer accelerate to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.3 seconds. Top speed is estimated at 190 miles per hour, (306 km/h), which is fast enough even for unrestricted parts of the Autobahn in addition to racetrack driving.Apex highlights that the battery can be recharged to 80 percent in less than 15 minutes with a 350-kW CCS connector, which is nothing short of impressive as long as you can find an ultra-fast charging station. In the United Kingdom , for example, the Ionity joint venture opened its first 350-kW location in May 2019. By comparison, the V3 Supercharger from Tesla has a maximum output of 150 kW but it’s capped at 120 kW.On the inside, the AP-0 was designed to be as focused on the driving experience as possible. A pair of carbon-fiber bucket seats, aluminum and carbon-fiber trim, very few buttons and switches, a touchscreen infotainment system, and an intricate instrument cluster dominate the cabin. Getting in looks tricky based on the height and width of the door sills.Last, but certainly not least, Apex has integrated LiDAR technology for the AP-0 to “more accurately identify potential hazards, pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles.”

