Camouflaged 2021 Maserati MC20 "Salutes" Us With L.O.V.E. in Blurry Pictures

Previously called a super sports car, the MC20 shapes up to become Maserati’s new halo supercar. The indirect successor to the MC12 will be slotted above the GranTurismo and GranCabrio with the three-motor electric powertrain option, but to this day, we’re still short on details.
The House of the Trident started teasing the MC20 in November 2019 with a test mule with similar design motifs as the Alfa Romeo 4C mid-engine sports car. “A new family of engines” and “100-percent Maserati” electrification have also been confirmed, and not that long ago, the Levante was spied with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 instead of the outgoing 3.8 engine.
There’s no denying a next-generation V6 is going to be offered as well, possibly a 3.6 with a twin-turbo arrangement for 600 horsepower or thereabouts. The V8 could be too large for the MC20, but fret not. Opting for three electric motors translates to supercar-slaying performance, e-AWD, active torque vectoring, more than 300 km/h, and 100 km/h in around two seconds.
Having gone through this information, what’s the deal with the blurry prototype in the photo gallery? Pictured next to the L.O.V.E. sculpture by Maurizio Cattelan at night in Piazza degli Affari in Milan, the car that we can barely see is “the first full prototype of the new Maserati MC20.”
As for the reason for photographing the mid-engine land missile next to such a polarizing sculpture, Maserati is talking about something along the lines of “Masters of Italian Audacity.” This is a tongue-in-cheek statement for the naysayers who thought that the House of the Trident is a shadow of its former self as well as a warning to direct rivals of the MC20.
Maserati also mentions “the start of a period of road and track tests,” meaning that the carparazzi will get a better look at the car in the coming weeks and months. This period will be followed by the final setup, after which the MC12 will drop its camo and the order books will finally open.
