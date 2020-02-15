Maserati Confirms Ghibli Hybrid, GranTurismo EV, Electrified Super Sports Car

As opposed to Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren, the House of the Trident has some catching up to do in terms of electrification. Better late than never, the Ghibli Hybrid will pave the way in 2020 for the GranTurismo EV, GranCabrio EV, as well as a super sports car with an “electric version.”
Let’s start with the latter, shall we? According to Maserati, the yet-to-be-named supercar will be manufactured in Modena. Production is scheduled to start in 2020 for the 2021 model year, but before the assembly line starts rolling, the Italian automaker will add a state-of-the-art paint shop.
The Alfieri sports car – developed as a rival to the Porsche 911 – is also coming to Modena. Last time we’ve heard, the Alfieri will receive six- and eight-cylinder turbocharged engines as well as an EV option.
Moving on to the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, both grand tourers are set to arrive at dealerships in 2021 with various powertrain options. Going completely electric translates to three e-motors, all-wheel drive with active torque vectoring, more than 300 km/h, and two seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph).
Both models are going to be manufactured at the Mirafiori factory thanks to an investment of 800 million euros. Most importantly, these two will no longer rely on Ferrari powerplants for internal combustion. The all-electric powertrain will be detailed in May 2020 according to the automaker.
Utility vehicles are also important for Maserati going forward, which is why the Cassino plant will receive a new production line following an 800-million-euro investment. Pre-production is scheduled to begin in 2021, and the compact luxury crossover will share many parts with the Stelvio.
Maserati has expressed the intention to build a sub-Levante utility vehicle since eons ago, and choosing Cassino confirms that Alfa Romeo underpinnings are in the pipeline. Like the Giulia compact executive sedan, the Stelvio features the Giorgio platform that was co-developed by Ferrari’s help.
As for the Ghibli Hybrid, this car is actually expected to feature a plug-in hybrid system. Rumored to premiere at the Auto China 2020 in Beijing this April, the eco-friendly sedan may get a twin-turbocharged V6.
The Alfieri sports car – developed as a rival to the Porsche 911 – is also coming to Modena. Last time we’ve heard, the Alfieri will receive six- and eight-cylinder turbocharged engines as well as an EV option.
Moving on to the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, both grand tourers are set to arrive at dealerships in 2021 with various powertrain options. Going completely electric translates to three e-motors, all-wheel drive with active torque vectoring, more than 300 km/h, and two seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph).
Both models are going to be manufactured at the Mirafiori factory thanks to an investment of 800 million euros. Most importantly, these two will no longer rely on Ferrari powerplants for internal combustion. The all-electric powertrain will be detailed in May 2020 according to the automaker.
Utility vehicles are also important for Maserati going forward, which is why the Cassino plant will receive a new production line following an 800-million-euro investment. Pre-production is scheduled to begin in 2021, and the compact luxury crossover will share many parts with the Stelvio.
Maserati has expressed the intention to build a sub-Levante utility vehicle since eons ago, and choosing Cassino confirms that Alfa Romeo underpinnings are in the pipeline. Like the Giulia compact executive sedan, the Stelvio features the Giorgio platform that was co-developed by Ferrari’s help.
As for the Ghibli Hybrid, this car is actually expected to feature a plug-in hybrid system. Rumored to premiere at the Auto China 2020 in Beijing this April, the eco-friendly sedan may get a twin-turbocharged V6.