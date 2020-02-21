2021 Maserati MC20 Mid-Engine Supercar Confirmed With ICE, EV Options

This Could Be the Aggressive Front End of a Future Ram Truck

Have you heard the electrified Ghibli is in the pre-production phase? A bigger piece of news, however, is rockin’ the world of Maserati with the announcement of the mid-engined sports car’s name. MC20 is how the successor of the MC12 will be called, standing for Maserati Corse 2020. 37 photos



Maserati has also confirmed that the production line will accommodate an “advanced electric powertrain,” consisting of up to three electric motors based on previous pieces of information from the Italian automaker. Teased in January 2020 by a video that showcases a GranTurismo, the e-option also promises active torque vectoring for greater cornering capability, AWD for stupendous acceleration, and 100 km/h in approximately 2 seconds.



Previous spy photographs of the mid-engined supercar may lead you into believing that Maserati has taken the blueprints from the Alfa Romeo 4C then added a little of their own magic. Internal combustion options are expected to start with a twin-turbo V6, joined by a twin-turbo V8 and a hybridized powertrain. It’s still not known, however, if the latter will be a hybrid or PHEV .



Built around a carbon-fiber tub, the MC20 features double wishbones at the front and rear as expected from a mid-engined design that aims to challenge supercars like the McLaren 570S. The V6 – and V8 if DCT developed by Magna PT (a.k.a. Getrag) for longitudinal mills.



The 20 in MC20 may be a reference to the current calendar year, but it’s also a tribute to Maserati’s nomenclature from the olden days. The first racing car adorned by the trident is called Tipo 26, and the number indicates the year it came out. Only 11 examples were built through 1932, packing a 1.5-liter straight-8 supercharged engine and a three- or four-speed transmission.



