2021 Skoda Electric SUV Makes Spyshots Debut, Looks Different to the ID.4

Only a few years ago, the CEO of the Skoda brand said that electric cars don't match their values or what the customers are looking for. Yet today, we have spyshots of the Enyaq, the first dedicated EV offered by the Czech automaker. So what's changed?
Skoda already offers an electric car and some plug-in hybrids. But while the Citigo iV or Superb iV started out as regular cars, the Enyaq is designed from the ground up to run on electricity using a platform and tech that cost billions to develop.
One big difference - while all current Skodas have their engine at the front, the EV is rear-engined. Well, not in all cases, but this particular prototype appears to have drive shafts only at the back.
The way this platform is designed, you can have a dual-motor setup, which on prototypes and concepts boasted either 272 or 306 hp. However, the rear-engined models get better driving range and are cheaper, so it's understandable why Skoda wants to develop this first, But also produce only 150 or 204 horsepower.
The MEB electric car program feels like it's being held back, with reports suggesting that Volkswagen has built a huge fleet of ID.3 hatchbacks it can't deliver until electrical gremlins are fixed. Yet the Group likes to stick to a schedule and that includes the reveal of the ID.4 in what was supposed to be the Geneva Motor Show and the Enyaq this fall.
It's already been teased, which is how we know what to call it. Previously, Skoda has also previewed its design, the major difference being that the Vision iV had a coupe roof. But otherwise, you can see hints of that concept here, such as the shape of the lights, the angular clamshell hood or the MPV-like proportions.
It's even possible to have an RS version of this vehicle, as SEAT sent its version of the EV crossover directly to the Cupra division.
One big difference - while all current Skodas have their engine at the front, the EV is rear-engined. Well, not in all cases, but this particular prototype appears to have drive shafts only at the back.
The way this platform is designed, you can have a dual-motor setup, which on prototypes and concepts boasted either 272 or 306 hp. However, the rear-engined models get better driving range and are cheaper, so it's understandable why Skoda wants to develop this first, But also produce only 150 or 204 horsepower.
The MEB electric car program feels like it's being held back, with reports suggesting that Volkswagen has built a huge fleet of ID.3 hatchbacks it can't deliver until electrical gremlins are fixed. Yet the Group likes to stick to a schedule and that includes the reveal of the ID.4 in what was supposed to be the Geneva Motor Show and the Enyaq this fall.
It's already been teased, which is how we know what to call it. Previously, Skoda has also previewed its design, the major difference being that the Vision iV had a coupe roof. But otherwise, you can see hints of that concept here, such as the shape of the lights, the angular clamshell hood or the MPV-like proportions.
It's even possible to have an RS version of this vehicle, as SEAT sent its version of the EV crossover directly to the Cupra division.