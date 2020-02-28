Is This a 2021 Golf GTI TCR Test Mule?

Volkswagen has recently revealed three more members of the Golf 8 family, the GTI, GTD, and GTE. However, there are two more performance versions on the way, this probably being the Golf GTI TCR.
Volkswagen and its sister brands SEAT/Cupra and Skoda appear to have a new type of product. This is a 300 horsepower engine configuration built as a response to hardcore track toys like the Megane RS and Civic Type R.
Previously, the Golf GTI was an everyday kind of car, with relatively comfortable suspension and which was down on power compared to its rivals. Sure, the Clubsport and Clubsport S models were later available, but only as limited editions.
With more turbocharging, the same 2-liter turbo engine was able to offer 300 or 310 horsepower in the Golf R. However, that car's heavy AWD system didn't suit the demands of track enthusiasts, which is where the TCR comes in.
Based on a successful racing program, the model was added towards the end of the Golf 7.5's life and stripped the car of some of its comfort. The Germans are going to offer yet another such model at the end of 2020, and prototype testing has just begun.
This car was spotted by Cochespias, and they're not sure what it is either. At the front, it has the GTI's normal honeycomb bumper, but something is going on under that lifted hood.
Meanwhile, further examination of the prototype reals what look like 20-inch wheels which were fitted two years ago to the Golf 7.5 R, plus the exact same quad-exhaust configuration fitted to the all-new, 2021 Golf R.
While the old TCR boasted up to 290 horsepower, this fresh toy will have 300 hp going to the front wheels, most likely accompanied by larger brakes, stiffer suspension and modified traction management. Unfortunately, all this equipment will increase the price of an already costly GTI.
