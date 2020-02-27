Volkswagen Reveals New Golf GTD Diesel Hot Hatch and GTE Plug-In

The 8th generation Golf family is now looking a little more complete thanks to the arrival of the new Golf GTD and Golf GTE. These probably won't be offered in America, but are valuable alternatives to the regular hot hatch in Europe.
Just like we've said before, the GTI is probably the best one to have. However, both the GTE and the GTD are now more interesting.
Starting with the diesel, this has been a member of the Golf family since the early 1980s. What's interesting is that the 2021 Golf GTD now has exactly as much power as a Mk5 GTI: 200 hp. This number represents a 16 hp increase over the last model while torque is to 400 Nm (295 lb-ft).
Unlike the GTI, the GTD will only be offered with a DSG gearbox, and the wagon body will be added a bit later. Cosmetically, the differences are tiny - silver instead of red for the front strip and two small exhaust pipes to the left of the bumper. By the way, the 2-liter diesel features two SCR catalytic converters with dual AdBlue injection.
The GTE is technically not a reveal, as it was shown in a few photos back in November when the regular Golf came out. This is the second generation of the plug-in hybrid, and it gets noticeably more powerful.
The engine is still a 1.4-liter turbo, but together with its electric companion produces 245 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). The old one had 204 hp and 350 Nm, in case you were wondering.
The battery pack has grown in both size and capacity. We think this is what forced VW to switch to the multi-link rear suspension. On a full charge, this 13 kWh unit can last for up to 60 kilometers (37 miles) and the 116 horsepower motor can power the hatchback up to 130 km/h (81mph).
Cosmetically, this version is also almost identical to the GTI. Besides the stripe and the exhaust, you can also look at the charging port to tell them apart. We think the brakes are smaller, but the ride height is the same on all three, 15mm below the standard car.
