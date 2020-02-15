2021 Volkswagen Golf R Spied, Production Body Looks Subtle

We're probably a couple of weeks away from seeing the all-new versions of the VW Golf GTD and GTI. They look just like the GTE anyway, so it's not a big reveal. However, the Golf R does get an entirely different body kit, one that is still 100% understated, like its predecessors.
We want to say that hot hatches will always be popular. But actually, EVs are proving quite popular with the crowd that wants point-and-shoot performance, plus the Golf R has been getting ridiculously expensive. So maybe Volkswagen should have spiced things up a little.
Maybe the Honda Civic Type R is overkill, but every Golf R owner we know added something to his car. Maybe have a wing or an optional aero pack like you can get on the A35 and M135i.
Regardless, we have the first complete spyshots of the new Golf R, which might be revealed during the summer. It's undergoing testing in mild winter weather and just has a few cosmetic updates over the normal models.
At the front, the bumper is new, sporting three separate openings instead of the uniform black band that other Golf 8 models get. Naturally, it also gets new rockers and at the back, there's a diffuser flanked by quad exhaust pipes that look a little more spaced out than before. The wheels are from the Golf 7, but those are probably not production units.
According to a leaked PowerPoint presentation, we can at least expect an increase in power. The familiar 2.0-liter turbo engine has been upgraded to 333 horsepower, the same output as an older supercharged Audi S4. This is likely thanks to some kind of hybrid assist ironing out the turbo lag. Even with an 11% bump, the car won't be drastically quicker because of all the added technology, but it's already fast for a four-cylinder.
Of course, none of this applies to the American model, which may end up being a different car or having less power. Also, it might take another two years to develop.
