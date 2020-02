2021 Cupra Leon Revealed as 310 HP Wagon or Plug-In Hybrid: OMG, Yes!

kWh

Immediately after the first prototypes were sighted, the new Cupra Leon began looking like a huge downgrade. It had smaller exhaust tips, watered-down styling and culminated when the powertrain was confirmed. The hot hatch is still powered by a plug-in hybrid system with only 245 horsepower, but that's somehow not a terrible thing.This system consists of a 150 hp 1.4-liter TSI and a 115 hp electric motor, matched to a 6-speed DSG and 13battery. Their combined 245 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque are a lot more than you got on the old Golf GTE and on par with the new one. We still can't call this a 'hot hatch', but it's still a car that we'd buy. You see, the wheels they've chosen look amazing, like the best aftermarket offerings from BBS or Rotiform, and the copper accents work well with cement-colored paint.Theversion will be available in both hatchback and wagon forms with its battery lasting for a 60-kilometer pure-commute. Fortunately, some hardcore alternatives remain one of which is completely unexpected.Both the wagon and the hatch will have a 245 hp, 370 Nm (273 lb-ft) version of the 2.0 TSI turbo, the same one that powers the Golf GTI. This is a downgrade but could make the cars more affordable, which is no bad thing. On top of this, there's a 300 horsepower setup that's still front-wheel-drive, just like on the old model.The true monster of the range is the Cupra Leon ST 4Drive, which makes 310 Hhp, 400 Nm of torque and rockets to 100 km/h in a somewhat vague "less than 5 seconds." There's no manual gearbox on any of these models, but a posh, racy interior partially makes up for this.