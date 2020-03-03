Volkswagen ID. Crozz Morphs Into the ID.4 Crossover, Will Be Sold in the U.S.

Remember the ID. Crozz concepts from the 2017 Shanghai and Frankfurt motor shows? It’s been three years since Volkswagen took the veils off, and at long last, the series-production model will follow suit in 2020 for the 2021 model year.
As opposed to the rear-wheel-drive ID.3 electric hatchback, the ID.4 electric crossover will be manufactured on three continents. In addition to the European Union, the newcomer will be produced in the People’s Republic of China as well as the United States of America. Regarding the latter specification, Volkswagen is expected to add the ID.4 to the Chattanooga factory in Tennessee in 2022.
The U.S. assembly plant will be treated to no fewer than $800 million as part of an expansion plan that includes the production of battery packs, thus localizing production to keep the costs down and the supply chain steady. Turning our attention back to Europe, the Volkswagen Group promises “up to 500 kilometers” of driving range“ under the WLTP “depending on the drive package.”
This is a confirmation of all-wheel drive and multiple battery capacities. The ID.3, for example, is available with three range options that top with a 77-kWh battery pack and 550 kilometers (342 miles) if driven as efficiently as possible. Both all-electric compact models share the Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric vehicle platform, and both feature touch controls and a digital cockpit.
Volkswagen aims to reduce its fleet’s CO2 emissions by a third by as early as 2025, and in this regard, the company has pledged one billion euros for electrification. By 2050, the German automaker aims to become a carbon-neutral business.
On an ending note, Volkswagen highlights in the 2020 Geneva Motor Show press release for the ID.4 that “the ID.3 is not yet available for sale in Europe.” That’s somewhat of a surprise given the automaker’s constant bragging, but on the other hand, it’s understandable. Towards the end of 2019, a “massive software problem” hampered down production as well as delivery schedules across Europe.
