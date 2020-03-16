This CarPlay Upgrade Makes the BMW E46 Look Like a New-Generation Car

Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto are two systems that really come in handy behind the wheel, as they provide drivers with infotainment features powered by a smartphone.
And while the adoption of CarPlay and Android Auto is improving on new-generation models, this is obviously not the case on older cars where the only way to get these systems is through a third-party HUD upgrade.
A BMW 3 Series E46 owner did just that and installed a CarPlay upgrade on his car, giving not only the center console, but also the whole interior a very modern touch that wouldn’t otherwise be possible.
In case you’re wondering how come the CarPlay display fits the E46 so neatly, it’s because the system itself was designed specifically for the 1999 to 2006 BMW 3-Series.
The unit in question is the AVIN AVANT 4 Multimedia Navigation System, which you can find on this page for the E46.
The system is available from $299.99, but the price increases as you add more options and new hardware. For example, if you upgrade the system to a 6-core CPU with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is good enough to run Android 10, you must pay an extra $59.99.
As far as the CarPlay and Android Auto support is concerned, there are two different extra options. You can choose either a black adapter, which supports wireless CarPlay, for $99.99, or a white adapter that doesn’t support wireless CarPlay and is a little bit cheaper and costs just $69.99.
It goes without saying that this multimedia system also supports other new-generation features, such as a backup camera, and even a wireless mini keyboard mouse touchpad with backlight for easier control.
The BMW E46 owner says he did the whole thing himself, as the parent company provides all the necessary information to avoid paying for professional installation.
