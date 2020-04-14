C8 Corvette 15-inch Conversion "Drag Pack" Is Bad To The Bone

You can take the engine out of the Corvette's nose, but you can't take the 'Vette out of drag racing... or something along those lines - sure, we're all excited about the mid-engined transformation of the Chevy halo car and its handling benefits, but there's a part of the Corvette community that will always remain committed to the drag strip. Case in point with the 2020 model we have here, which is the first to feature a 15-inch wheel conversion.
The 15-inch wheels now adorn the rear axle, with the considerably more generous tire sidewall improving traction for that all-important start. Note that the wheels come with a beadlock feature. This helps keep the rubber, which was supplied by Mickey Thompson, in place throughout the said phase.
Up front, we have larger wheels (these are probably 18-inch units), which come in narrow form, so their skinnier tires generate less friction as the machine goes down the strip.
While we've previously seen a Drag Pack of this sort, that involved 18-inch wheels on all four corners, with this 15-inch conversion being a first. Of course, this meant extra mods, since the smaller wheels required new brakes, along with suspension work.
Texan specialist LG Motorsport is the one massaging this 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. And, since the extra-sticky hardware places extra stress on the drivetrain, this has also been upgraded (we're looking at stronger axles and the same can probably be said about the driveshaft).
Keep in mind that the 6.2-liter V8 occupying the middle section of the Corvette has been gifted with a nitrous setup. While multiple developers have fitted power adders to the LT2 motor of the C8, it looks like the factory ECU remains untouched for now.
Even so, the record for the fastest C8 Corvette down the quarter-mile (think: trap speed) has recently fallen, all thanks to a 10.495s run at 130.89 mph.
