C8 Corvette Drag Races Tuned C6, Heavy Trampling Follows

As we've discussed on multiple occasions, YouTubers who managed to grab a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette went for an all you can drag race buffet, so here we are, zooming in on another adventure of the sort. This time around, the base C8 dukes it out with a C6 incarnation of the 'Vette. 4 photos



However, the 6.0-liter V8 of the machine has been gifted with a few mods - the LS2 has received goodies like custom headers, camshafts and the obvious ECU tune to keep everything in check. So while the factory output of the motor sits at 400 ponies and some claim that the said gym visit has pushed the number to 600 horsepower, the actual output of the massaged machine is probably in between the said figures.



Nevertheless, the older model is friendlier to the scales than the new one: you can describe the C6 as being about a passenger lighter than the C8.



In case you're wondering, the



Since their drivers were determined to make the most out of the occasion, they raced more than once. And the battles features rolling starts, as it usually happens when such a confrontation takes place outside the drag strip. Nevertheless, while this stunt was held on the street, please don't use it as an example - make sure to head over to the track when you're in the mood for sprinting brawls, okay?



Now, if you happen to be in a rush, you should know that the battles between the two 'Vettes await you at the 7:48 and 12:25 points of the vid.



