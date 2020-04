This digitally-painted Miura borrows certain styling features from Sant'Agata Bolognese's reigning V12 model, the Aventador. In fact, you'll get to see the two next to each other in the first social media post below.This work comes from digital label spdesignsest, which has come up with a complete approach. As such, we not only get to feast our eyes on the front, side and rear views of the updated Lambo, but we can also check this out in multiple shades.Purists will undoubtedly be antagonized by such a visual stunt, especially since the side and the rear views bring significant changes.Interestingly, the front view also allows us to take a peek at the cabin and this is where we notice the sculpted seats of the Aventador.Speaking of which, now that the Italian automotive producer is getting closer and closer to introducing the successor of the Aventador, it's difficult to steer clear of wondering if Lamborghini will play the retro styling card.Truth be told, this seems unlikely and, if the company's one-offs and few-offs introduced over the past decade are any indications, we should be dealing with a complex design, albeit one that features multiple nods to iconic models like the Miura.The replacement for the Aventador , is expected to match the company's naturally aspirated V12 with electric power, possibly taking the output into the four-digit arena, is rumored to show up in 2024.