Speeding in Your Lamborghini to Get Tested for Coronavirus Is Still Illegal

As of the time of writing, Australians are under stay-at-home orders and allowed out only for a number of essential activities. These including driving to and from work, to get medical or household supplies, or to a car service or repair shop. And it’s still illegal. Certain medical emergencies may prompt traffic officers to turn a blind eye to speeding, but getting tested for the new Coronavirus is not among them. So New South Wales Police are out to remind drivers that getting tested for Coronavirus is not a proper excuse for speeding in your Lamborghini.Case in point: a 35-year-old man driving a Lamborghini on a stretch of the M4 in Lidcombe in western Sydney, Australia, and doing 160 kph (100 mph) in a 90 kph (55 mph) zone. Police pulled him over for speeding and he tried to talk his way out of a ticket by claiming he was rushing to the hospital to undergo testing for COVID-19.The cops didn’t buy it. They fined him for speeding and suspended his license, and then had him go to the hospital for the test, before entering mandatory self-isolation. They’re also using his example to warn other drivers to not try to use the Coronavirus excuse for breaking the law.“Drivers shouldn’t break the road rules under any circumstances,” Commander of Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy, says, as cited by CarAdvice . “Speeding endangers the life of motorists as well as pedestrians. If you think you may have symptoms of COVID-19 and want to seek help from a doctor or hospital, call ahead of time to book an appointment, or visit a NSW Health COVID-19/Flu assessment clinic should you become unwell.”For all medical emergencies, call emergency numbers – don’t jump at the wheel of your supercar and go speeding on public roads.As of the time of writing, Australians are under stay-at-home orders and allowed out only for a number of essential activities. These including driving to and from work, to get medical or household supplies, or to a car service or repair shop.