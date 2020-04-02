Lamborghini LM002 Coupe Shows the Power of Simple Design

With more and more automakers jumping the SUV Coupe bandwagon, I still find the appearance benefits way below the practicality drawbacks and since the latter aspect is mandatory for the said genre, one can only wonder: what would it take in terms of a visual revolution to justify losing precious cabin space for a high-rider? Well, as extreme as it is, the rendering sitting before us comes to offer an answer to that question.
The pixel painting comes to propose a monster that can be described as a Lamborghini LM002 Coupe. However, instead of slashing the roof line of the original super-SUV and calling it a day, the rendering uses the styling cues of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, but completely remasters the vehicle.
For one, this is not just a two-door, but also a two-seater, so while this throws practicality right out the door, it does make a statement as far as the eye is concerned.
The ever-increasing demand for machines that stand out has led to the birth of exotic SUVs and pickup trucks, with many of these featuring electric powertrains, with the proposals coming from Rivian being an example as good as any.
Some car fans might feel this uber-minimalist approach is exaggerated. However, we must keep in mind that we're talking about an unofficial concept, not an actual build here.
As for the source of the pixel work, we're talking about a digital label called The Mean Machines. And yes, the said approach can be defined as the modus operandi of this label - for instance, you can see how it represents a Countach in the second social media post below.
Returning to the LM002, I expect the Rambo Lambo's popularity to grow even further this decade. Keep in mind that the offroader is twice as rare as the Miura, with just 328 units of the V12 monster having been brought to the world. Meanwhile, here's an example that has recently been restored.
