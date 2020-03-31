Lamboghini Countach VHS Is So Weird It’s Actually Cool

Games like Forza Horizon give players the chance not only to drive some of the most awesome cars in the world, but also to create their very own skins, or liveries, that eventually customize the standard looks included by default.
And it goes without saying that the most hardcore players out there rush to create their own liveries, and what we have here is one of the most awkward yet unexpectedly cool skins for the Lamborghini Countach in Forza Horizon 4.
Called VHS Player, this livery can be yours too if you’re playing Forza Horizon. The share code for this livery is 733 849 232, and redditor VoxCudaRadio, who actually created this design, has also released a second version available with share code 135 686 643.
It goes without saying that the Lamborghini Countach has so many fans, not only in real life, but also in Forza Horizon 4 as well. And it happens for a good reason as you probably know already if you're a Lambo fan.
The rear mid-engine sports car was launched in 1974 and fewer than 2,000 units were produced, with the last model seeing the light of day in 1990. The first model was the LP400, which was equipped with a 3.9-liter V12 engine that produces no less than 370 horsepower.
The LP400 S was released in 1978 with the output dropped to 350 horsepower. A notable upgrade took place in 1982 when Lamborghini released the LP500 S, which this time was equipped with a 4.8-liter engine. Needless to say, several special editions have also been released with upgraded specs, so again, it’s no surprise the Countach has become an old-school model that people around the world are still drooling after.
As far as Forza is concerned, the Countach launched as a Horizon Edition model back in the October 2016 update for the Forza Horizon 3. Most people received it in February 2017 as a reward following a Forza blunder.
