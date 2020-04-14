You Can Now Have Your Polaris Slingshot Delivered to Your Front Door Too

e.home Coco Is the Electric Caravan That Tows Itself, Completely Self-Sufficient

Last week, American motorcycle manufacturer Indian announced the start of a program designed to allow customers to select, configure, order and have their bikes delivered right to their front doors. That program now also covers the Polaris Slingshot.



Called Click.Deliver.Drive (Indian’s version is called



The program includes the already available options of selecting and customizing the desired Slingshot, but now there’s also the option of working online with the dealer to complete the purchase and agree on the delivery.



Just like in Indian’s case, Click.Deliver.Drive is available for a limited time only at participating dealers.



“Our dealer network is incredibly resilient, nimble and adaptable,” said in a statement Mike Dougherty, Polaris Slingshot President.



“As many businesses around the country have had to implement new processes to adapt to the current environment, so have our dealers. We’re extremely proud and excited to offer Slingshot enthusiasts the ability shop, order and take delivery right from the comfort of their own home.”



Separately, Polaris announced at the beginning of the month the launch of the



