Tracy Morgan Can’t Catch a Break, Runs Over Pedestrian’s Foot With His Lambo

Being a celebrity means getting a lot of attention, both good and bad. Comedian Tracy Morgan seems to have gotten a lot of the latter on a recent outing in his red Lamborghini on the streets of New York.
There is no video of the actual incident, which took place near Times Square, the corner of 42nd and Broadway, but TMZ obtained footage of the aftermath. You will find it at the bottom of the page.
It shows Morgan standing outside his Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, arguing with a man. Both seem angry and with good cause, it soon becomes apparent: the man is saying he had the right of way on the pedestrian crossing and that Morgan cut him off, running over his foot in the process.
Morgan disagrees, telling the man he (Morgan) had the green light, which means he was jaywalking. The same media outlet spoke to eyewitnesses (probably the same people who sold them the video) and they claim Morgan was right. Not only did Morgan have the right of way, but he never actually ran over the man’s foot.
The fact that the supposed victim didn’t flag down the police patrol that signaled them to move along and unblock traffic seems to support the theory that he was jaywalking. At the end of the video, the pedestrian shrugs and limps off, while Morgan checks his car for damage and drives away.
Last summer, Morgan was involved in a minor fender bender that was heard around the world. A woman driving a Honda CR-V cut him off at an NYC intersection, hitting him. He had just bought a used Bugatti Veyron for an estimated $2 million and had just driven it off the lot when the accident happened. It is believed the minor damage set Morgan back another $200,000.
Morgan was found not liable for the accident, but you could probably say the guy can’t catch a break when he’s out enjoying his fabulous rides.
