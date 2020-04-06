2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races C7 Corvette ZR1, Demolition Occurs

While the C8 Chevrolet Corvette and the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 are far from direct competitors, it's no secret that the arrival of the former has absorbed plenty of attention, so we mustn't allow the muscle car to exit the spotlights. Case in point with the adventure that brought us here, which showcases a drag race between the 'Stang and a C7 Chevrolet Corvette in ZR1 guise.
Anybody who knows a thing or two about slabs of America with four wheels will tell you there's a massive weight difference between the C7 ZR1 and the S550 GT500, with the latter being over 600 lbs less friendly to the scales.
In an attempt to offset a part of that difference, the driver of the Blue Oval machine raced alone, while the YouTuber who brought this shenanigan to us rode shotgun in the 'Vette.
In addition, the Corvette uses the ZTK Track Performance package, whose downforce hardware generates extra drag. And, given the fact that the battle involved rolling starts, allowing the two cars to reach considerable mph numbers, this did impact the Chevy's sprinting.
And while we're talking about such details, you should know this battle took place on the street. So please don't use it as an example and keep the velocity fights for the drag strip, okay?
Oh, and by the way, both models were fresh - as the vlogger explains, the Mustang Shelby GT500, with its 760 hp 5.2-liter blown V8, had a thousand miles at the time of the race, while the odometer of the Corvette ZR1, which is animated by a 755-pony supercharged 6.2-liter V8, showed around three thousand miles - this makes for a good opportunity to remind you that both animals pack dual-clutch trannies.
PS: Those of you who happen to be in a rush can head over to the 0:21 point of the video for the racing action described above.
