Ford Mustang "Oldie Goldie" Is The Perfect Fox Body Drag Racer

It was 1978 when Ford introduced the third incarnation of the Mustang. Using a name inspired by the Fox platform underneath it, the Fox Body kept rolling until 1993. And recent years have seen the Blue Oval machine's popularity jump as far as aftermarket aficionados are concerned. Of course, the same is true for rendering artists, which is why we're here.
There are multiple reasons for which Fox Body 'Stangs are so loved by tuning fans, with the reasonable weight of the machine being one of them - depending on the model, the vehicle tips the scales at 3,000-3,200 lbs. As such, a simple diet will easily make that number start with a "2".
Of course, others prefer to add weight... in the form of serious hardware aimed at improving the drag strip behavior of the Ford. Case in point with the rendering sitting before us.
The pixel build kicks off with a 1985 Mustang 5.0, a model that never went past 210 horsepower and 265 lb-ft in its most potent version. Well, let's just say the example we have here packs a bit of extra muscle.
We don't have the exact output of the V8 lurking under the hood. Nevertheless, there are quite a few clues, such as the supercharger protruding through the hood, or the exhaust layout, which exits the vehicle just after the front wheels.
To put all that power down, the Ford Mustang features an extra-beefy setup mixing elements such as leaf springs and uber-generous rear tires. Speaking of which, the front rubber is the skinny type, as this needs to reduce drag during those all-important drag strip runs.
Note that Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the artist responsible for this eye candy, also covered the worst-case scenario, adorning the cabin of the Fox Body with a roll cage, as you'll notice in the social media post below.
1985 Mustang 5.0, i was never a fan of foxbody mustangs, until i see them wearing big meaty tires on the back, i was inspired by 5.0 mustangs and super fords mags