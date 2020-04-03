Ford Mustang "Oldie Goldie" Is The Perfect Fox Body Drag Racer

View this post on Instagram

1985 Mustang 5.0, i was never a fan of foxbody mustangs, until i see them wearing big meaty tires on the back, i was inspired by 5.0 mustangs and super fords mags #ford #fordmustang #fords #superfords #50mustang #mustang #mustangs #weldracingwheels #mickeythompson #sportsmansr #drag #blownv8 #blowergang #foxbodymustang #foxbody

