Buick Set to Receive a New Logo

General Motors has filed a request to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on 16 March 2022 to trademark a new Buick logo. It's not a huge change from the current one but represents the new direction that the carmaker wants to go in the future.
Buick is a legendary brand in the American automotive world. It was established in 1904, so it is one of the oldest carmakers in the world.
Over the existence of Buick, the company logo was redesigned no more or less than 16 times, with the latest one being in 2015. The brand's existing emblem is made up of three separate blue, white, and red shields with a diagonal strike through them, encircled by a chrome frame.
The upcoming logo will have the symbolic three shields aligned horizontally. The diagonal stripe that struck through the shields has also been swapped for a downward-swooping line. In addition, the ring that previously surrounded the shields has been removed. It's a part of a new direction that Buick is heading, after deleting exterior name badges and switching to an all SUV lineup.
We don't know for now if the logo will keep the red, blue and white colors or will be monochromatic. But if we had paid attention to our surroundings, Cadillac (which is also part of General Motors Corporation) recently revealed a new logo for their EV models. And guess what, it's a monochrome badge.
Another question mark is about the model that will use the first updated emblem. We know Buick will launch in 2023 a new model named Electra, so maybe this could be the first time we officially see the new emblem.
To see the logo, check out the gallery and share your thoughts with us. We want to know if you like it, love it or hate it.
