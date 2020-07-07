Bugatti Veyron "Veyround" Has Widebody Cyberpunk JDM Makeover

The Bugatti Veyron is arguably one of the most interesting cars of the last decade. A holder of many records and an amazing showcase of pure engineering, it's now been reduced to a toy for young celebrities, and we're frankly fine with that as long as the tuning projects come back.
This one is purely digital, but many readers seem to enjoy the combination between an existing product and JDM-style tuning you usually don't see associated with it. Rendering artist Brad Builds calls this the "Veyround" and he put it together as a Father's Day special.
The name pretty much explains itself, as the bubbly-like shape of the Veyron has been widened significantly while keeping the roundness. It looks like somebody stepped on a gray M&M, not that they make them in that color.
Besides the lowered stance, the thing that really sets this up as a JDM digital tuning project is the black wheels and the ground effects body kit. However, there are also cyberpunk elements, such as the blocked-off headlights or a few extra vents.
You can say it's been lowered too, but this particular Veyron wasn't a high-rider, to begin with. In case that rear deck wasn't familiar already, we'll mention that this particular Veyron shape belongs to the Super Sport.
The fastest, most powerful version of the Veyron was built for just two years in 30 examples. It was powered by an 1,184 hp, 1,106 lb-ft version of the familiar 16-cylinder engine with four turbos, and set a new production record of 431.072 km/h (267.856 mph), which made it the fastest car in the world.
Famously, Top Gear presenter James May aka Captain Slow, drove the Super Sport around the Ehra-Lessien test track at 417.61 km/h (259.49 mph). It's safe to say Bugatti is not going to pursue those kinds of records in the future.
The name pretty much explains itself, as the bubbly-like shape of the Veyron has been widened significantly while keeping the roundness. It looks like somebody stepped on a gray M&M, not that they make them in that color.
Besides the lowered stance, the thing that really sets this up as a JDM digital tuning project is the black wheels and the ground effects body kit. However, there are also cyberpunk elements, such as the blocked-off headlights or a few extra vents.
You can say it's been lowered too, but this particular Veyron wasn't a high-rider, to begin with. In case that rear deck wasn't familiar already, we'll mention that this particular Veyron shape belongs to the Super Sport.
The fastest, most powerful version of the Veyron was built for just two years in 30 examples. It was powered by an 1,184 hp, 1,106 lb-ft version of the familiar 16-cylinder engine with four turbos, and set a new production record of 431.072 km/h (267.856 mph), which made it the fastest car in the world.
Famously, Top Gear presenter James May aka Captain Slow, drove the Super Sport around the Ehra-Lessien test track at 417.61 km/h (259.49 mph). It's safe to say Bugatti is not going to pursue those kinds of records in the future.