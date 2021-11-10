Bugatti Veyron SS Meets the Chiron and Divo in Forza Horizon 5, Does It Stand a Chance?

With Forza Horizon 5 officially launching yesterday (November 9, 2021) on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, gamers all over the world have put their virtual racing skills to use, thrashing all sorts of expensive machines from the comfort of their homes on the numerous tracks available.
Several gameplay videos have already made their way online, and a particular clip caught our attention. At nearly 8 minutes long, it shows several drag battles between some of the finest machines in Bugatti’s modern and relatively modern portfolio.
One of the contenders is none other than the fabulous Bugatti Veyron SS, which became the first production car to break the 400 kph (249 mph) barrier back in 2005. Its quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine kicked out 1,200 ps (1,183 hp / 883 kW) and 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft) of torque back in the day, rocketing it to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.5 seconds.
Confident that it has what it takes to teach its successor, the Chiron, an important lesson about fast takeoffs and crazy top speeds, the Veyron lined up at the start line next to it. The more modern hypercar has 1,500 ps (1,479 hp / 1,103 kW) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque produced by the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16, and it can do the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in 2.4 seconds.
Last but definitely not least, the Divo, which is about as fast as the normal Chiron, taking 2.4 seconds to hit the 100 kph (62 mph) mark, according to Bugatti, tried its luck against the other two. It too uses a quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16, with 1,500 ps (1,479 hp / 1,103 kW) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft).
So, which one do you think came out on top? Only one way to find out, and that’s by scrolling down and watching the video.
