Here’s What You’ll Need to Run Forza Horizon 5 on Your PC

More on this:

1 Here's Your Chance to Race Honda's Best Drivers in Forza Motorsport 7

2 Forza Horizon 5's Full Porsche Lineup Finally Announced

3 These Are All Ford Cars Available in Forza Horizon 5 at Launch

4 Ford F-450 Super Duty Is the Surprise Truck Coming to Forza Horizon 5

5 Ford Bronco Badlands and Mercedes-AMG One Shown in New Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Video