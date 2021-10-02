Here’s What You’ll Need to Run Forza Horizon 5 on Your PC

The new Forza Horizon 5 is projected to launch next month, and the closer we get to this month, the higher the excitement for this highly anticipated release seems to get.
And while so many people are waiting to play the next Forza, there’s one question that many gamers out there have been hoping to find an answer to as soon as possible: will their computers be able to handle the new title and the beautiful graphics that’ll be included?
Well, we now have an answer, as the Forza Horizon 5 system requirements are now available in three different versions, namely minimal, recommended, and ideal.
So let’s start with the minimal specifications if what you’re interested in is just playing the game without necessarily getting the best graphics.
On an AMD system, you’ll need at least a Ryzen 3 1200 processor and 8GB RAM, as well as a Radeon RX 470 with 4GB to be able to play Forza Horizon 5. If you’re committed to NVIDIA, your system needs at least an Intel Core i5 4460 processor with 8GB RAM and an NVIDIA GTX 970 graphics card.
Needless to say, the ideal specs are the ones that will let you enjoy the best of the new Forza Horizon 5 in all its glory.
In this case, your computer must be fitted with a Ryzen 7 3800XT processor and a Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, both with 16GB of memory. For NVIDIA users, the best Forza experience requires an Intel Core i7 10700K CPU with an NVIDIA RTX 3080 card.
In all cases, you need to be running at least Windows 10 (the upcoming Windows 11 will obviously be supported as well), as these are the only operating systems with Xbox services. The game will require 110 GB of storage space on your system, and for the best experience, you should be using an SSD.
