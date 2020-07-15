Bugatti “La Voiture Grise” Doesn't Look Like a Typical French Hypercar

If you go online and search for hypercars, there’s a chance that Bugatti is one of the first names that you come across, and this happens for a good reason.
This brand is all about high-performance cars, and every single model wearing the Bugatti logo on it typically ships with cosmetic improvements and under-the-hood upgrades that are specifically supposed to feed the hunger for higher speed and faster acceleration.
Just look at the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, for example. A special edition model limited to just 30 units, this is the fastest Bugatti ever produced, being able to reach a maximum speed of no less than 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h).
And when Bugatti doesn’t come up with fresh ideas, you can always count on other skilled designers for the job.
The Bugatti La Voiture Grise, for example, is a set of renderings imagining a brand-new model that would feature the brand’s signature design on the front mixed with unique styling on the back.
At first glance, this digital project published on Instagram by Yosuke Yamada looks like a combination between the Chiron and the La Voiture Noire (hence the name La Voiture Grise, in the first place). However, there are major differences that you should notice.
While the front end does remind of a Bugatti, with the headlights obviously borrowed from the Chiron, the back of the car is unique from every angle. And yes, it does seem to be based on the La Voiture Noire, but on the other hand, this appears to be a front-engine model, whereas Bugatti’s one-off hypercar uses a mid-mounted powerplant.
At the end of the day, this is a design that combines a signature Bugatti front end and rather unusual styling on the back, something that the French hypercar maker might not be too excited about. In other words, this looks good, but you’d better not hold your breath for anything like this to happen too soon.
Just look at the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, for example. A special edition model limited to just 30 units, this is the fastest Bugatti ever produced, being able to reach a maximum speed of no less than 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h).
And when Bugatti doesn’t come up with fresh ideas, you can always count on other skilled designers for the job.
The Bugatti La Voiture Grise, for example, is a set of renderings imagining a brand-new model that would feature the brand’s signature design on the front mixed with unique styling on the back.
At first glance, this digital project published on Instagram by Yosuke Yamada looks like a combination between the Chiron and the La Voiture Noire (hence the name La Voiture Grise, in the first place). However, there are major differences that you should notice.
While the front end does remind of a Bugatti, with the headlights obviously borrowed from the Chiron, the back of the car is unique from every angle. And yes, it does seem to be based on the La Voiture Noire, but on the other hand, this appears to be a front-engine model, whereas Bugatti’s one-off hypercar uses a mid-mounted powerplant.
At the end of the day, this is a design that combines a signature Bugatti front end and rather unusual styling on the back, something that the French hypercar maker might not be too excited about. In other words, this looks good, but you’d better not hold your breath for anything like this to happen too soon.