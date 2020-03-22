autoevolution
NOW THIS:  autoevolution's "Harley-Davidson Month" Read all about it  
Car reviews:
 

Bugatti "Endurance Angel" Looks Like a Le Mans Hypercar Racer

22 Mar 2020, 12:11 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Renderings
We've been talking about a Bugatti Le Mans return for quite a while now and, despite the French automaker not offering us any clues towards such action, independent artists from around the world continue to dream. So, here we are, zooming in on the latest rendering of this sort.
4 photos
Bugatti Le Mans Hypercar Racer renderingBugatti Le Mans Hypercar Racer renderingBugatti Le Mans Hypercar Racer rendering
This time around, we're looking at a Chiron that's been gifted with the kind of aerodynamics you'd expect from an endurance racer.

The airflow manipulation has resulted in a complex design, with this being especially true for the front end of the vehicle.

On the flip side, this machine clearly stands out from the plethora of Chiron derivatives Molsheim has brought to the real world (think: Divo, La Voiture Noire, Super Sport and Pur Sport). However, the said complex aero design also brings the visual identities of other brands into the equation (some of you might see a Honda Civic Type R face or even McLaren-like aero in this design).

Interestingly, the massive turbofan wheels of this virtual proposal make for an aspect Bugatti has already explored and I'm referring to the wheels of the Chiron Pur Sport - as is the case with the ones we have here, they suck air from under the vehicle, thus generating downforce and helping to cool the brakes.

Charlie Automotive, the digital label who brought us this eye candy, certainly managed to deliver solid dream material.

As for the possibility of the Bugatti logo actually returning to the Circuit de la Sarthe, this could be possible thanks to the upcoming Le Mans Hypercar class - if the effects of the coronavirus pandemic don't change anything, this is supposed to replace the LPM1 as the top endurance tier starting next year and can basically be seen as a return of homologation specials, since participating carmakers will have to offer street versions of their racecars.




speed shot Bugatti Bugatti Chiron le mans hypercar Le Mans rendering
 
 
 
 
 