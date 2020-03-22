Bugatti "Endurance Angel" Looks Like a Le Mans Hypercar Racer

The airflow manipulation has resulted in a complex design, with this being especially true for the front end of the vehicle.
On the flip side, this machine clearly stands out from the plethora of Chiron derivatives Molsheim has brought to the real world (think: Divo, La Voiture Noire, Super Sport and Pur Sport). However, the said complex aero design also brings the visual identities of other brands into the equation (some of you might see a Honda Civic Type R face or even McLaren-like aero in this design).
Interestingly, the massive turbofan wheels of this virtual proposal make for an aspect Bugatti has already explored and I'm referring to the wheels of the Chiron Pur Sport - as is the case with the ones we have here, they suck air from under the vehicle, thus generating downforce and helping to cool the brakes.
Charlie Automotive, the digital label who brought us this eye candy, certainly managed to deliver solid dream material.
As for the possibility of the Bugatti logo actually returning to the Circuit de la Sarthe, this could be possible thanks to the upcoming Le Mans Hypercar class - if the effects of the coronavirus pandemic don't change anything, this is supposed to replace the LPM1 as the top endurance tier starting next year and can basically be seen as a return of homologation specials, since participating carmakers will have to offer street versions of their racecars.
