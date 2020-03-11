Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Speedster Rendered, Will Give Full Face Massages

What if Bugatti decided to grab a seat at the Speedster table? After all, we're talking about a stratospheric niche that continues to expand, with the recently-unveiled Aston Martin V12 Speedster having joined the Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2 that brought the recipe back under the spotlights and, of course, the McLaren Elva.
First of all, the sheer idea of a machine mixing 1,500 horsepower with no windscreen seems like a bit of a riddle. You see, all the models mentioned above deliver supercar performance, but doubling the power, as a W16 monster would, means the aerodynamic challenges would be quite serious.
Then again, perhaps the engineers could find a way of keeping the airflow from massaging the skin off the occupants' faces. However, the business case behind such a model might be the actual obstacle keeping it from happening.
Last decade, Molsheim came pretty close to delivering a somewhat similar adventure. I'm referring to the Veyron Barchetta, a concept that never made it into production and was only unveiled earlier this year - the said body style, with its low windshield and side windows, was popular back then, especially for few- and one-offs. However, the Dieselgate fiasco kept this story from happening, as it happened with two other Bug concepts.
As demonstrated over the past few years, Bugatti hasn't left its diversification ambitions behind. Nevertheless, while the company is expected to deliver a second model, we've been receiving Chiron derivatives, from the "basic" Sport to the world's most expensive new car, the $18.7 million La Voiture Noire.
And the most recent hypercar of the sort arrived at the same time with the said Aston, with the two making their debuts at the Geneva Motor Show Online. I'm talking about the Chiron Pur Sport, the model that served as a base for the Speedster rendering we have here.
Of course, the bespoke bits of the PS mean this wouldn't make a suitable base for a Speedster: with its massive carbon x-wing and its air-sucking wheels, which generate downforce and help cool the brakes (it's a shame this rendering ditched them), the Pur Sport's efforts would be canceled by the added drag of the said body type.
Then again, the pixel efforts does help us visualize a no-roof-no-windows incarnation of the French hypercar...
