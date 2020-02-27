Is This the Bugatti Chiron Superleggera? Prototype Spotted in Traffic

The Bugatti family continues to grow, albeit via fresh arrivals based on the Chiron (note that special editions aren't taken into account here). As such, we can talk about the Chiron Sport, the Divo, La Voiture Noire and the Chiron Super Sport 300+, with these being listed in the order of their introduction. But what about the developments that lie ahead?
We've already learned that we should expect a driver-centric edition for next week's 2020 Geneva Motor Show, with recent spyshots portraying a fully covered vehicle packing a massive rear wing - the spotting took place in South Africa. However, as you'll notice in the images below (lens tip to Zero 2 Turbo), the two wing-displaying Bugs were accompanied by a third unit, albeit with this appearing to miss the said aero element.
Well, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the said third model. And, to add fuel to the fire, a Chiron prototype was recently spotted testing in... South Africa (you'll find a clip of the sighting at the bottom of the page).
Based on the various parts found on the exterior of the car, this is none of the derivatives listed above. So, could it be one of the rumored newcomers that have yet to surface? Quite possibly.
In fact, there are two main possibilities here. The first involves a Superleggera approach, which would see Molsheim focusing on a diet that would help the W16 monster become even more responsive.
As for the second, this revolves around electrification - it's no secret that the French brand is considering such a solution for the successor of the hypercar (keep in mind that the Chiron itself was expected to come out as a hybrid). And with this test vehicle sporting yellow labels, which are usually found on hybrid or electric test cars, the rumors will only continue to grow.
