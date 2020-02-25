Bugatti Hyper Truck Rendering Belongs in a Movie

Industrial designers are sometimes not into cars, but because they're sometimes required to study transportation in school, you end up with several truck renderings scattered all over the world wide web. This one is for a Bugatti.
This thing ties in very nicely with the movie industry and the way vehicles are portrayed in the sci-fi genre. The only memorable movie truck for us is the one in I, Robot.
The movie is pretty old, so some of you might not have watched it, but essentially, Will Smith is driving his futuristic Audi when this truck deploys a bunch of killer robots on him. Now, I don't there were any Bugattis in that one, but the hypercar company did make other appearances.
The main one I remember right now is this Bugatti spaceship in Elysium. Hardly anybody talks about that, unfortunately.
The Bugatti Hyper Truck we have here is by Prathyush Devadas, who's working as a senior interior designer at Dongfeng. That's one of the biggest car companies in China and a major influencer in the West though Peugeot.
Sci-fi ships can somehow end up looking like everyday objects. There's a guy out there, Eric Geusz, who can turn a spatula into the next Millennium Falcon. We don't know if it's intentional, but this truck looks a little bit like a shaving machine or a taser.
The smooth shape of the body leads your eye to the focal area at the front, where a strange cabin sits. It's got one giant headlight, is probably autonomous and full of sensors. Somehow, we imagine the Bugatti electric from 2077 will arrive on one of these.
At the current rate of production, you'd probably only need a couple of these in the entire world. It could become a sort of flashy flagship, which people immediately associate with luxury goods transportation.
