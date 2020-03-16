Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport "Longtail" Offers The Best of Both Worlds

It's no secret that Bugatti has started playing with the Chiron in a similar fashion to what Porsche does with the 911, which means more and more derivatives are coming our way.
Keep in mind that we're not talking about redefined models like the Divo or the La Voiture Noire here. Instead, we're only zooming in on the "base" Chiron, the Sport (this is a package you can actually retrofit), the Super Sport 300+ and the Chiron Pur Sport.
But what if an independent source could play with the parts bin, mixing and matching the various goodies? Well, the rendering sitting before us comes to answer that question.
To be more precise, this pixel portrait mixes the Super Sport and the Pur Sport - keep in mind that the first proved it can travel north of the 300 mph barrier, while the latter aims to be a downforce monster that loves to have its way with corners. So, how do you mix these extremes?
Of course, when setting out for such an adventure, one must strike a balance between the low drag of the SS and the massive downforce of the PS. In this case, we seem to be dealing with a Pur Sport that has lost its super-sized x-wing. Instead of the said fixed element, the W16 monster now packs the elongated posterior of the Super Sport.
Nevertheless, the Pur Sport wheels have been maintained - this is no small detail, since these wheels suck air from under the car, thus keeping it glued to the road and cooling the brakes.
We'll have to tip our helmets to digital label SPDesignset for this virtual proposal.
As for the Molsheim automaker, the past two decades saw the company making efforts to add a second model alongside its mid-engined hypercar. Alas, all we've received so far is a trio of concepts that never made it to the stage.
As for the Molsheim automaker, the past two decades saw the company making efforts to add a second model alongside its mid-engined hypercar. Alas, all we've received so far is a trio of concepts that never made it to the stage.
