Bugatti Hired This Designer After He Penned a Le Mans Hypercar Concept

View this post on Instagram

Max Lask 2019/2020 bachelor thesis// bugatti design studio sponsored project. special thanks to Achim Anscheidt, Nils Sajonz, Ahmet Daggün, @ondrej.hl and barbaros karaduman - and the whole Bugatti Design Team!

A post shared by Max Lask (@rghsktch) on Feb 13, 2020 at 11:19pm PST