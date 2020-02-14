Bugatti Hired This Designer After He Penned a Le Mans Hypercar Concept

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, this isn't the first time we talk about a potential Bugatti Le Mans return. And while such talks are accompanied by renderings, the one sitting before us has been backed by the French carmaker itself.
The study you see here (more on this below) comes from a designer called Max Lask, with this having been the gear head's 2019/2020 bachelor thesis at the Braunschweig University of Arts in Germany.
It all started last summer, when Lask completed an internship at the hypercar producer, with Molsheim going as far as sponsoring his thesis. And, as the penning specialist's Instagram description states, he's now a designer for Bugatti.
Of course, with the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) class set to replace the current LMP1 top endurance racing tier starting next year, it's hard not to imagine the VW Group's crown jewel brand at least considering a seat at this table.
Now, as mentioned earlier today, when we discussed a potential Ford Le Mans comeback, the LMH adventure involves a modern take on the Golden Era homologation specials. So, if Bugatti does decide to return to the arena, we'll also get a street version of its stopwatch fighter.
With that out of the way, we can take the time to zoom in on the eye-cathing, aero-dictated lines of this concept.
The machine seems to look straight into the future. So while certain traditional Bugatti elements are here (think: the horseshoe grille, the Vision GT concept-like wheels and two-tone finish), it comes with a busy design that seems to favor aero over anything else.
From the negative space area found in the middle of the vehicle, to the wheel pods, this is a radical proposal. On the other side, looking past the bits mentioned in the paragraph above, one has to wonder how strong the connection to the Bugatti DNA is with this design.
Regardless, the idea of such a name returning to Le Mans is enough to keep us on our toes.
Max Lask 2019/2020 bachelor thesis// bugatti design studio sponsored project. special thanks to Achim Anscheidt, Nils Sajonz, Ahmet Daggün, @ondrej.hl and barbaros karaduman - and the whole Bugatti Design Team!