Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Heading to Auction in Pristine Condition

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ will go down in automotive history books as the first production car to smash through the 300 mph (482.8 kph) mark, a feat it achieved in 2019 with Bugatti’s test driver and former Le Mans-winner Andy Wallace behind the wheel.
Built to honor Chiron’s uncharted 304.773 mph (490.484 kph) top-speed run, the very special Super Sport 300+ version was limited to only 30 examples. One of them is now looking for a new home and can be yours if you are willing to reach deep enough in your pockets and eventually emerge as the highest bidder at RM Sotheby’s auction, set to take place in London on November 5.
This ultra-exclusive car is offered in tip-top shape with just 1,416 miles (2,279 kilometers) on the odometer. It was delivered to its owner in January 2022 and has been in their Gran Turismo Collection, an impressive single-owner 50-car collection that is now up for auction, from new.
Like all the other units of the phenomenal Bugatti, the example offered for sale features a Black Carbon bodywork with full-length racing stripes in Jet Orange over an interior dominated by leather, black carbon, Alcantara in Beluga Black, as well as Jet Orange color highlights.
The exterior design is characterized by liberal use of exposed carbon fiber elements, like the engine cover or the windscreen wiper. The car sits on a set of extremely light yet strong magnesium alloy wheels. The carbon fiber body and the magnesium wheels contribute to making the hypercar as light as possible and allowing it to reach that insane high-speed performance.
The 300+ is powered by Bugatti’s massive 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine, tuned to produce a whopping 1,578-horsepower (nearly 1,600 ps). Those insane high speeds are possible thanks to this incredible power, combined with high-tech aerodynamic parts, including a longtail body, negative lift rear diffusers, and front air curtains.
Under normal circumstances, your chances of driving a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ are very slim to none, but if you’re willing to fork over 4-4,5 million dollars, this pristine example could be the jewel on your car collection’s crown.
