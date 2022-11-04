Toyota Opens Up to the Great Outdoors With the New Aygo X Air Edition

Toyota announced the Aygo X late last year, which replaced the Aygo altogether earlier this year when it launched. The Aygo X is, as Toyota calls it, a "muscular mini-SUV" or a "compact urban crossover" built on the company's GA-B platform, which was also used for the Yaris and Yaris Cross models. Now, the company has announced the limited Aygo X Air Edition that equips the vehicle with premium style and equipment features and, most importantly, a power-retracting roof canvas.
First of all, the Air Edition comes in four colors: Juniper Blue, Chilli Red, Ginger Beige, and Cardamon Green. The 18-inch black alloy wheels complement any of the four colors. You'll also find some colored exterior trim details – the front bumper and side sill inserts, alongside highlighted wheel spokes in either Chilli Red or Ginger Beige, depending on what paint finish you choose.
Moving on to the interior – the same color theme continues into the cabin. The black seat upholstery, steering wheel, gear stick, and console come with accents.
The Aygo X Air's equipment boasts key features that make driving and parking more accessible and enjoyable, such as an eight-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration, automatic wipers, front fog lights, reversing camera, front fog lights, and front and rear parking sensors.
Safety is critical for Toyota; that's why the vehicle has Toyota Safety Sense active safety and driver assistance features. Some are a Pre-Collision System, Emergency Steering Assist, and smart Adaptive Cruise Control. A Driver Alert system can detect driver fatigue or a lapse in attention and will sound a warning if needed.
Toyota offers a single engine choice for the Aygo X – an economical 1.0-liter engine with only three cylinders and no turbocharger. It outputs a mere 72 ps (53 kW) and 93 Nm (126 ft-lbs.) of torque. You can choose between a five-speed manual or automatic transmission for the Air Edition.
The car is eligible for Toyota warranty protection for up to 100,000 miles (160,934 km) or ten years, whichever comes first. There's an initial three-year manufacturer warranty and a further seven years of service-activated warranty.
The Aygo X Air Edition is available to purchase strictly online via Toyota's UK website. You'll have to empty £19,045 ($21,663) out of your pockets for the manual transmission version or £20,225 ($23,000) for the automatic.
Moving on to the interior – the same color theme continues into the cabin. The black seat upholstery, steering wheel, gear stick, and console come with accents.
The Aygo X Air's equipment boasts key features that make driving and parking more accessible and enjoyable, such as an eight-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration, automatic wipers, front fog lights, reversing camera, front fog lights, and front and rear parking sensors.
Safety is critical for Toyota; that's why the vehicle has Toyota Safety Sense active safety and driver assistance features. Some are a Pre-Collision System, Emergency Steering Assist, and smart Adaptive Cruise Control. A Driver Alert system can detect driver fatigue or a lapse in attention and will sound a warning if needed.
Toyota offers a single engine choice for the Aygo X – an economical 1.0-liter engine with only three cylinders and no turbocharger. It outputs a mere 72 ps (53 kW) and 93 Nm (126 ft-lbs.) of torque. You can choose between a five-speed manual or automatic transmission for the Air Edition.
The car is eligible for Toyota warranty protection for up to 100,000 miles (160,934 km) or ten years, whichever comes first. There's an initial three-year manufacturer warranty and a further seven years of service-activated warranty.
The Aygo X Air Edition is available to purchase strictly online via Toyota's UK website. You'll have to empty £19,045 ($21,663) out of your pockets for the manual transmission version or £20,225 ($23,000) for the automatic.