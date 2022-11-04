Toyota Opens Up to the Great Outdoors With the New Aygo X Air Edition

Toyota announced the Aygo X late last year, which replaced the Aygo altogether earlier this year when it launched. The Aygo X is, as Toyota calls it, a "muscular mini-SUV" or a "compact urban crossover" built on the company's GA-B platform, which was also used for the Yaris and Yaris Cross models. Now, the company has announced the limited Aygo X Air Edition that equips the vehicle with premium style and equipment features and, most importantly, a power-retracting roof canvas.

16 photos