Bugatti Launches Certified Pre-Owned Program So That the 1% Can Live Even More Stress-Free

When you buy a Bugatti, you should understand that this type of vehicle requires meticulous care and maintenance and that you can’t just service it anywhere. Well, the 1% can now rely on a new Bugatti Certified Pre-Owned Program, aimed at safeguarding the integrity of pre-owned Veyron and Chiron models over a longer period of time.
According to the carmaker, the one-year limited warranty for Certified Pre-Owned Chiron models is just as comprehensive as the original warranty you get on a brand-new Bugatti. It covers all parts and labor for mechanical, electrical, corrosion and paintwork issues.
As far as the Veyron is concerned, the limited warranty covers all mechanical and electrical items, as well as parts and labor.
Now, this warranty is valid worldwide, which means that you could technically purchase the vehicle in the Middle East and drive it in Europe knowing that you’re still covered by all European Bugatti Service Partners.
Speaking of which, you can’t use any other third party except authorized Bugatti Service Partners, so that only genuine Bugatti replacement parts are fitted. These parts feature their own separate two-year warranty, covering replacement and labor. Another Certified Pre-Owned bonus is the inclusive annual service for the first year of ownership, available at (you guessed it) authorized Bugatti Service Partners.
“The Veyron and Chiron are true automotive icons, hyper sports cars that set breathtaking new standards. Our new Certified Pre-Owned program means that those who want to savor the incomparable excellence of the Veyron and Chiron by opting for previously enjoyed examples, can now benefit from the exemplary customer service and unique attention to detail that only authorized Bugatti Service Partners are able to offer,” said Bugatti sales and marketing exec, Hendrik Malinowski.
All Bugatti Service Partners can offer Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, guaranteeing the best standards of workmanship courtesy of their highly trained technicians.
As far as the Veyron is concerned, the limited warranty covers all mechanical and electrical items, as well as parts and labor.
Now, this warranty is valid worldwide, which means that you could technically purchase the vehicle in the Middle East and drive it in Europe knowing that you’re still covered by all European Bugatti Service Partners.
Speaking of which, you can’t use any other third party except authorized Bugatti Service Partners, so that only genuine Bugatti replacement parts are fitted. These parts feature their own separate two-year warranty, covering replacement and labor. Another Certified Pre-Owned bonus is the inclusive annual service for the first year of ownership, available at (you guessed it) authorized Bugatti Service Partners.
“The Veyron and Chiron are true automotive icons, hyper sports cars that set breathtaking new standards. Our new Certified Pre-Owned program means that those who want to savor the incomparable excellence of the Veyron and Chiron by opting for previously enjoyed examples, can now benefit from the exemplary customer service and unique attention to detail that only authorized Bugatti Service Partners are able to offer,” said Bugatti sales and marketing exec, Hendrik Malinowski.
All Bugatti Service Partners can offer Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, guaranteeing the best standards of workmanship courtesy of their highly trained technicians.