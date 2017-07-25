Bugatti Chiron Rally Raid Car Caught Riding Dirty in This Rendering

It's been more than a year since we first talked about a potential future trend, one that would involve jportscars. That's jacked-up sportscars, namely machines that act as driver-connected alternatives to performance SUVs.

22 photos



Well, we're back in the rendering publishing game, with the latest such pixel play involving the Bugatti Chiron.



As you can expect, the 1,500 hypercar has bee taken pretty far from its factory form, with this Bug being ready to tame the terrain around it.



The most important addition comes from the beadlock wheels, shod in heavy-duty offroad rubber and we have to mention the wide tracks of the machine.



The protection elements, whether we're talking about the nose-guard, or the added "fenders" are here to make sure this Grand Tourer can take you across the continent using the oddest route possible. Then there's the spare wheel found on the roof, with the top of the car appearing solid enough to be able to haul plenty of other stuff [add you Mad Max gas can fantasy here].



The digital art label behind the project is Javier Oquendo and we'll remind you that this isn't the first time when we bring you a



Since the Chiron already comes with all-wheel-drive, perhaps such a contraption isn't as far from reality as it might seem at first. Nevertheless, if we are to talk real world matters, we'll have to settle for some Bugatti Veyron impromptu offroading. And no, we're not kidding - here's the proof that the Chiron's predecessor has For now, most such contraptions are either aftermarket creatures, which are based on brilliant platforms like the Porsche 911 , while renderings continue to determine aficionados to keep an open mind - here's an example involving the Porsche 918 Spyder and the Mclaren P1.Well, we're back in the rendering publishing game, with the latest such pixel play involving the Bugatti Chiron.As you can expect, the 1,500 hypercar has bee taken pretty far from its factory form, with this Bug being ready to tame the terrain around it.The most important addition comes from the beadlock wheels, shod in heavy-duty offroad rubber and we have to mention the wide tracks of the machine.The protection elements, whether we're talking about the nose-guard, or the added "fenders" are here to make sure this Grand Tourer can take you across the continent using the oddest route possible. Then there's the spare wheel found on the roof, with the top of the car appearing solid enough to be able to haul plenty of other stuff [add you Mad Max gas can fantasy here].The digital art label behind the project is Javier Oquendo and we'll remind you that this isn't the first time when we bring you a render from the said source.Since the Chiron already comes with all-wheel-drive, perhaps such a contraption isn't as far from reality as it might seem at first. Nevertheless, if we are to talk real world matters, we'll have to settle for some Bugatti Veyron impromptu offroading. And no, we're not kidding - here's the proof that the Chiron's predecessor has been taken far away from the beaten path.