Brabus Mercedes-AMG G 63 Costs as Much as 9 Dodge Durango Hellcats

Anyone with over $700k to blow on a new set of wheels is spoiled for choice, but presuming you had a rich uncle that you’re not aware of, what would you get for that kind of money? A Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Rolls-Royce Ghost and a Mercedes-AMG G 63, plus a few tens of thousands to spare, would be more than enough for this writer.
However, if you want to spend that entire sum on a single ride, then Brabus has the answer. It is called the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition, is one of just 25 that will ever see the light of day, and premiered last week, as a Mercedes-AMG G 63 on steroids.
The ride in question is advertised on the tuner’s official website and carries a sticker price of €610,336.72, or $723,958 at today’s exchange rates. In other words, it costs as much as NINE Dodge Durango SRT Hellcats, and it may be twice, or even thrice the car, but it is definitely not nine times better.
It is not the best looking visual package for the Mercedes-AMG G 63 out there, but at least no one will say that it is underpowered. For one, the Brabus-tuned 4.5-liter bi-turbo V8 produces 887 HP (900 PS / 662 kW) and 922 lb-ft (1,250 Nm) of torque.
If the numbers are the only thing that matters, then you may want to remember these: 3.7 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph), and a maximum speed of 174 mph (280 kph). The stock AMG G-Wagen is 0.7 seconds slower and tops out at 149 mph (240 kph) with the optional AMG Driver’s Pack installed.
It also boasts a plethora of items that were detailed by Brabus when it first came out, and before checking out the ad here, tell us this: what would you get for well over $700,000?
