2022 Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4 Squared Spied Looking Like an Expensive Toy

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4 Squared has been spied once again. A high-riding test prototype shows us a black-on-white color combination, as well as numerous upgrades over the standard G-Class.
A few years back, the Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4 Squared forever changed the world of SUVs. It was super-expensive, had an insane stance, and inspired many custom projects. Now it's coming back for the 2022 model year, looking more modern.
However, the previous generation didn't have that many rivals. You couldn't buy a Ford Bronco, an electric Hummer pickup, or a lifted Jeep Gladiator. Does this make a difference? We think it will, as the 4x4 Squared will have to fight over who has the biggest off-road tires or the most ground clearance. However, we're pretty sure which one will be the most expensive.
The last "Squared" G-Class cost about $290,000, though it was in such high demand that most customers paid a lot more. Compared to the outgoing generation, this 2022 model will certainly be more modern.
For example, the current G-Class transitioned to a modern suspension setup at the front. So the spyshots show us a kind of fully-independent version of portal axles. The suspension arms are probably bespoke and partially explain why Mercedes can charge anything it wants.
Our white tester also sports wider fenders to make room for bigger wheels and tires. Also, the roof rack looks set for a safari adventure and looks suspiciously like the Brabus Adventure pack for the G-Class. Other mods include the spare tire holder, a ladder at the back, and a horizontal bar to stop normal cars from sliding under in the event of a crash. Of course, Brabus will customize the new Squared further when it's available, probably doubling the price.
The shape of the grille on this prototype tells us this is still based on the G 550, not the flagship G 63 model. It's got the same engine type, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, but the output is about 150 hp lower. Again, that's something Brabus is likely to mess around with.
