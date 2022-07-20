Boom Supersonic Unveils New Design for Their 1300 mph Airliner, It's Quiet and Sustainable

The airline industry has been lacking true innovation for a few decades now, with impressive innovations like the Concorde, ending up in failure. Well, Boom Supersonic has decided it is time for a change and they’ve been working hard to bring it to us. That change is a plane that tries to succeed where the Concorde failed and finally deliver truly blistering speeds and astoundingly short flight time to its passengers.
To reach this point in their development, it took Boom Supersonic 26 million hours of software simulations, 51 full design versions and five wind tunnel testing sessions. This week’s Farnborough International Airshow has revealed the fruits of their labor.
Boom described their upcoming supersonic marvel as being both economically and environmentally sustainable. The updated configuration of this airliner will benefit from breakthrough engineering innovations in aerodynamics, performance and noise reduction, with the CEO and Founder of Boom going on to define their creation as a baby between a Concorde and a 747.
The Overture will be pushed through the air by four highly capable, wing-mounted engines that will enable the plane to achieve cruising speeds of Mach 1.7 (1300mph) over water and slightly under Mach 1 (770mph) over land. The placement of the engines conforms to the harshest passenger airliner safety standards and also aims to reduce both noise and operating costs for operators.
The Overture will employ the world’s first automated noise reduction system and will be able to carry between 65 and 80 passengers. It will do so at a cruising altitude of 60,000 feet, without the use of afterburners, meeting all the noise level regulations for the latest subsonic planes.
The fuselage shows a tapering diameter, which is larger at the front, gradually subsiding toward the rear of the plane, minimizing drag. The gull wings were designed with the purpose of providing enhanced supersonic performance and great subsonic, as well as transonic maneuverability.
The more environmentally conscious among you will also be happy to hear that this remarkable piece of engineering will be made out of highly durable, carbon composite materials, will be fueled by 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and has sustainability at the forefront of every aspect of its design, including recycling at the end of its service.
