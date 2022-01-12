USAF to Deploy the World’s Fastest, Most Sustainable Airliner for Global Transportation

There are plenty of amazing, innovative aviation projects currently under development, from eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing), to hydrogen fuel cell aircraft, but Boom Supersonic’s Overture tops them all. Why? Because it’s the only one to combine the latest supersonic technology with 100% sustainability.
When it comes to green aviation, most of the current projects revolve around adapting already existing aircraft to the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), because it’s faster than developing something from scratch. But Overture wants to be the first large commercial aircraft to be emissions-free from day one. This, in addition to being the world’s fastest airliner, carrying up to 88 passengers at a supersonic speed that is double of what current airliners can achieve.
It’s clear that we want to fly anywhere faster than ever, but we also want to do it without the negative carbon footprint. Supersonic technology has been booming again in the last couple of years, with NASA determined to change current regulations, so that supersonic flights are approved. The U.S. military is on it as well, planning to use rockets for delivering essential assets across the globe. But until then, it has another great solution – the Boom Overture airliner.
Boom Supersonic just got a $60 million boost from the U.S. Air Force (USAF), through its innovation branch, AFWERX. Officially known as the Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI), this contract is considered one the program’s largest investments, proving that supersonic aviation is highly important for the U.S. military. A derivate of the Overture commercial airliner could be used by the Air Force for the fastest global transport and logistics, a strategic capability that’s essential for combat superiority.
According to the aviation company, this new funding will be used to accelerate the airliner’s development, in particular for propulsion system development, and wind tunnel testing. Boom wants to start manufacturing Overture as soon as next year, and roll out the prototype by 2025. Further testing and certification will still require several years, with hopes that the first supersonic flights will begin by the end of this decade.
With a speed of Mach 1.7, and a range of 4,250 nautical miles (4,888 miles/7,866 km), Overture is the first supersonic airliner designed from the start to run entirely on SAF, making it 100% sustainable.
