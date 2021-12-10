Future Supersonic Jet Rumored to Be Built in North Carolina, in $106M Secret Project

The fastest commercial flights are closer than ever to becoming a reality, with Boom Supersonic’s Overture airliner set to succeed where the famous Concorde had failed – it will fly people anywhere in the world, twice as fast compared to current aircraft, without costing a fortune and without the deafening sound. North Carolina could become the place where supersonic history is written.
For six years, the aviation company founded by a former Groupon executive, has been developing a groundbreaking supersonic jet that can carry up to 88 passengers for 4,250 nautical miles (4,888 miles/7,866 km), at stratospheric heights of 60,000 feet (18,288 meters). With United Airlines’ order for 50 Overture jets, announced earlier this year, the future of supersonic flights seemed to have a clear path ahead. But one question remained – where would these new-generation jets be built?
According to recent rumors, the answer is here. Sources in the industry and government told The News & Observer that Boom Supersonic is in the middle of negotiating a spot at Greensboro’s Piedmont Triad International Airport, in North Carolina, with state officials. In a few months from now, it might become official that the future supersonic jets will be manufactured at the Greensboro facility.
According to these sources, Boom Supersonic is the manufacturer name behind the mysterious “Project Thunderbird” that secured $106.75 million through North Carolina’s House Bill 334. This budget includes site work at the airport, the construction of one or more hangars, plus road improvements. Although the connection between Boom Supersonic and Project Thunderbird hasn’t been officially confirmed, it looks like that’s the case indeed, and we’ll be able to know for sure in three months at most, when the project is due to begin. The first Overture jets could be rolled out as soon as 2025.
The Overture jet, which will not only fly anywhere at supersonic speed but also run on sustainable fuel, could truly revolutionize aviation. If these recent rumors are true, North Carolina could secure a special spot in the history of aviation.
