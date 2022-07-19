Boom Teams Up With Northrop Grumman for "Special-Mission" Variant of the Overture

Boom Supersonic has joined forces with Northrop Grumman to develop a military version of the Overture supersonic airliner. The "special-mission" variant will support the U.S. military and provide quick-reaction capabilities in a variety of scenarios.
The U.S. military has expressed its interest in Boom's supersonic aircraft since the beginning of the year. In January, the aviation company received a $60 million grant from the U.S. Air Force (USAF) through the agency's AFWERX program to accelerate the development of its supersonic airliner, the Overture.
Once completed, the aircraft is expected to have a range of 4,250 nautical miles (4,888 miles/7,866 km) and fly at Mach 1.7 speeds. That's twice the speed of today's airliners. To put into perspective, up to 88 passengers will be able to travel between New York and London in just three and a half hours instead of six and a half hours. Overture will also be powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and it's expected to become the first sustainable supersonic airliner.
These impressive capabilities, paired with Northrop Grumman's airborne defense systems integration expertise, will result in a military variant of the Overture that will be able to carry 80 passengers at supersonic speeds.
The aircraft will be designed for a variety of missions that require fast response, such as quick-reaction surveillance and reconnaissance, and troop transport. It could also deliver medical supplies and provide emergency air medical transport services.
"Time is a strategic advantage in high-consequence scenarios, from military operations to disaster response," said Blake Scholl, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Boom Supersonic. "This collaboration between Boom and Northrop Grumman unlocks Overture's unmatched high-speed mission capability for the United States and its allies."
Currently, Boom is on track with the development of its first Overture. The company announced that it will open a brand-new hardware ground testing facility in Centennial, Colorado, called Iron Bird. That's where the first full-scale Overture, also called Iron Bird, will be tested.
Production of the first Overture is expected to start in 2024. The aircraft is set to take to the skies in 2026. Then, in 2029, the airliner will carry its first passengers.
