Boom's Supersonic Airliner, the Overture, Will Take Off from North Carolina

It looks like Boom Supersonic is getting closer to making commercial supersonic flights a reality once again. The company has announced that it has picked North Carolina as a site for its full-scale manufacturing facility – the place from where its ultra-fast airliner, the Overture, will emerge.
Called the Overture Superfactory, the facility will be established at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro. There, Boom's supersonic aircraft will be assembled and tested before it gets delivered to the customers.
The reason why North Carolina was selected as a location for its manufacturing facility is that there, the company can draw on the strong regional aviation workforce. The business will also benefit from the availability of numerous aerospace suppliers in the Piedmont Triad area as Overture manufacturing ramps up.
Additionally, its positioning will allow Boom to use the ocean as its playground for future flight tests. The Overture Superfactory will be constructed on a 65-acre (26.3 ha) campus at the Piedmont Triad International Airport and will include everything from the assembly line, test facility, and customer delivery center for the Overture.
Once operational, the airliner is expected to offer supersonic commercial flights at Mach 1.7 speeds. It will be able to carry up to 88 passengers on 4,250 nautical miles (4,888 miles/7,866 km) distances. And those are far the only impressive things this aircraft boasts. Overture will be capable of flying on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This will make it also a sustainable supersonic airliner.
The Overture Superfactory is set to be opened this year, with production expected to start in 2024. Once that takes place, Boom hopes to roll off the assembly line the first Overture in 2025. Following this step, the aircraft will be put to the test at the Piedmont Triad International Airport. Then, in 2029, the airliner is expected to perform its first supersonic commercial flight.
That's the plan laid out by the company. So far, everything seems to move in the right direction for Boom. Big companies such as United Airlines and Japan Airlines have already shown commercial interest in Overture. Moreover, Boom is also working with the U.S. Air Force to accelerate the development of its supersonic airliner.
