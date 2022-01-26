Apple Releases Guide to Help Users Fight Against AirTag Stalkers and Car Thieves

Cupertino-based iPhone maker Apple has just released the so-called “Personal Safety User Guide,” which is, in essence, a new resource supposed to help users protect their data and personal safety.
One of the most important sections concerns the AirTag, the company’s own GPS tracker that was originally designed to help customers track their belongings, like wallets and car keys.
However, the AirTag ended up being used for all kinds of nefarious intents, including stalking and stealing cars. Criminals are therefore using Apple’s GPS tracker to monitor their victims by hiding the device in spots where it can barely be noticed, such as behind the license plate of a car.
While the AirTag does issue warnings that someone might be tracking you, not everybody knows what these notifications mean and how exactly they work.
And this is why Apple has come up with this guide, trying to offer additional information that would hopefully help the fight against AirTag stalkers and car thieves.
“If you see this message on your device, an AirTag or other Find My accessory that has been separated from the person who registered it is traveling with you, and the owner might be able to see its location. It’s possible that the AirTag might be attached to an item you are borrowing,” Apple says about the warnings that could show up out of nowhere on an iPhone or an Android device running a dedicated GPS tracking detector app.
The iPhone maker emphasizes that users who feel at risk can always contact the police and ask for help, as law enforcement can reach out to the company and find out who might be tracking them. The only thing it needs is the AirTag serial number or the device itself, as this should help Apple determine the owner and the person who configured it prior to the tracking.
