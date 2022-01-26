Apple Releases Guide to Help Users Fight Against AirTag Stalkers and Car Thieves

More on this:

1 Apple GPS Tracker Thwarts New-Generation Truck Double Theft Attempt

2 Apple AirTag Becoming a Problem in Europe Too, Police Say It’s Now Used by Stalkers

3 Woman Tracked with Hidden AirTag Spots Stalker in Front of Her House, New Police Warning

4 Police Warn Apple’s AirTags Could Be Used to Track Officers

5 Police Claim Apple Has Unwittingly Created the Most Convenient Stalking Device