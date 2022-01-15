Police Claim Apple Has Unwillingly Created the Most Convenient Stalking Device

Technology is sometimes a double-edged sword, and Apple’s AirTag is just the perfect example in this regard.
Created with a very simple goal in mind – to allow us to keep track of our belongings, the AirTag ended up becoming just the perfect stalking device, with more and more criminals using it to track their victims.
More often than not, AirTags are installed on cars, often behind the license plate but sometimes thrown right inside the vehicle, with criminals then using them to keep an eye on their potential targets.
In theory, AirTags already come with a way to alert people they may be tracked, both on iPhone and Android, but it goes without saying not everybody is aware of this system and don’t know how to use it.
In a recent interview, the Dearborn police explained Apple’s tracker has become a common weapon used by criminals out there, and this is why the public must be educated on how it works.
Sgt. James Isaacs explained that the number of people reporting they’re being tracked has skyrocketed lately, and more often than not, it’s an AirTag the tool that’s being used for the whole thing.
"People have been using GPS trackers to stalk and harass people for a long time. The reason why this one has become so increasingly apparent now is, I think, due to the cost, the cost is significantly less than a traditional GPS tracker that people would get. Therefore, the ease of access is much higher," Isaacs has been quoted as saying by the cited source.
The police claim they’ve found AirTags pretty much everywhere, including behind the license plates, between or underneath the seats, in purses, and in small spots where it’s impossible to detect them. The only thing they can do if the tracker is discovered is to reach out to Apple with the serial number and find out who is the owner.
But what the police believe could be more effective is public awareness. Drivers are recommended to keep an eye on their iPhones and install the dedicated Android app to be alerted when they’re tracked. And if someone believes they are in danger, they should immediately call 911, the police say.
