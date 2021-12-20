5 This Custom Dash Proves Nobody Needs CarPlay When an iPad Can Do So Much More

Apple Tracker Found in Wheel Well Signals a New Concern for Drivers

In theory, someone who believes they might be tracked can always scan for a nearby AirTag on both iPhone and Android, therefore discovering any device used by a stalker or a criminal to monitor their location.

But Twitter user @Sega_JEANAsis has recently reported a case that's very likely to cause a whole new series of concerns for drivers. On Twitter, she described how an unknown individual installed an AirTag to the underside of the front wheel well, pretty much because they wanted to track their location and thus figure out where they are all the time.

Her iPhone eventually managed to discover the nearby AirTag, but given it was placed in such a tough sport, it was impossible at first to find the tracker. A friend eventually discovered the tracker and threw it away, therefore blocking what many considered to be a modern stalking activity.

Apple is indeed offering some ways to determine if you're being tracked or not, but on the other hand, the AirTag is becoming more and more concerning for drivers out there.

A few weeks ago, the police warned that AirTags could be used by various actors to track the location of luxury cars by placing the devices under the bumpers. Once the cars were parked, they could proceed with the theft, in many cases driving away with the vehicles right from the home of the owner.

Fortunately, AirTags can start beeping away when they're no longer close to the owner, but it goes without saying such a feature isn't necessarily helpful in a car when the noise could cover all the warnings.