Apple Has Accidentally Created a Stalking Device Car Thieves Seem to Love

Apple’s AirTag isn’t the first tracking device on the market, but it certainly looks like the first of its kind to really impress car thieves out there.
In the last few weeks, we’ve seen more and more incidents revealing various nefarious uses of the Apple AirTag, and this week, officers from the West Seneca Police Department in New York have decided to issue a public warning after dealing with two more worrying cases.
Two women reached out to the local police department to complain that their iPhones warned of a nearby AirTag that was believed to be used specifically to track them.
In the first case, the police managed to find an AirTag under the bumper of the vehicle the woman was driving, while in the second case, the officers didn’t discover the location where the device was placed.
Both incidents, however, made the local police warn that Apple’s device is being used for stalking, so the officers have contacted the Cupertino-based iPhone maker to require records that would help them figure out who exactly attempted to track the two women.
In theory, Apple is already providing very straightforward ways to determine if an AirTag is being used to track someone without them knowing about it, and these cases are living proof these methods work. Especially when the victim has an iPhone, that is, as otherwise, Android users need a dedicated app to be installed from the Google Play Store to figure out they’re being tracked.
The police officers have reportedly said the two cases aren’t necessarily connected, so in theory, it’s all just a coincidence they were both being tracked with an AirTag.
In the second case, there’s even a chance that the iPhone discovered a nearby AirTag without such a device even being installed in the car, but the officers say everybody should just keep an eye out for such gadgets to make sure nobody is tracking them.
Two women reached out to the local police department to complain that their iPhones warned of a nearby AirTag that was believed to be used specifically to track them.
In the first case, the police managed to find an AirTag under the bumper of the vehicle the woman was driving, while in the second case, the officers didn’t discover the location where the device was placed.
Both incidents, however, made the local police warn that Apple’s device is being used for stalking, so the officers have contacted the Cupertino-based iPhone maker to require records that would help them figure out who exactly attempted to track the two women.
In theory, Apple is already providing very straightforward ways to determine if an AirTag is being used to track someone without them knowing about it, and these cases are living proof these methods work. Especially when the victim has an iPhone, that is, as otherwise, Android users need a dedicated app to be installed from the Google Play Store to figure out they’re being tracked.
The police officers have reportedly said the two cases aren’t necessarily connected, so in theory, it’s all just a coincidence they were both being tracked with an AirTag.
In the second case, there’s even a chance that the iPhone discovered a nearby AirTag without such a device even being installed in the car, but the officers say everybody should just keep an eye out for such gadgets to make sure nobody is tracking them.