Woman Tracked with Hidden AirTag Spots Stalker in Front of Her House, New Police Warning

A device that originally launched as a very convenient way to keep track of important belongings, such as wallets and keys, is now becoming criminals’ favorite tool for stalking victims or monitoring the location of vehicles they plan to steal.
Apple’s AirTag debuted not a long time ago with a form factor that allows it to be nearly undetectable when placed in a hidden small spot such as behind a car’s license plate.
And unfortunately, criminals across the world have noticed this nefarious potential of the AirTag for all kinds of questionable purposes, including stalking victims and keeping an eye on their location.
The Lower Providence Police Department in Montgomery County has recently issued related to hidden AirTags, all after a woman ended up being tracked with such a device and then seeing the stalker outside her home window.
The police explain the woman went out to watch a movie, and when returning home, she received a message on her iPhone that the live location could be tracked with an AirTag. After further investigation, including a closer look at the tracking, she noticed that someone followed her location until she arrived home.
So when looking out the window, she noticed a vehicle, “possibly a Subaru,” according to the police, which was just sitting down the roadway. When the woman wanted to approach the car, the person behind the wheel just drove away.
The police are now trying to find the stalker, and in theory, this shouldn’t be too hard if they reach out to Apple. Each AirTag is associated with a unique Apple ID, so when law enforcement requires such information, the Cupertino-based tech giant should theoretically be able to disclose the identity of the owner.
However, the police officers warn everybody that they should always be “vigilant of their surroundings.” Furthermore, if you get a notification you’re being tracked and you believe you’re in danger, just call 911 immediately, the Chief of Police, Michael Jackson, said.
