Police Warn Apple’s AirTags Could Be Used to Track Officers

GPS tracking devices have been around for a while, but the debut of Apple’s AirTag has given birth to a phenomenon that authorities around the world are having a really hard time controlling.
On paper, an AirTag is a tiny GPS tracking device supposed to help people find their lost keys. In the real-life, however, it can be used for all kinds of nefarious purposes, including keeping track of certain individuals.
In the last few weeks, the number of cases where people discovered they’re being tracked has skyrocketed, with more and more criminals turning to the AirTag to keep an eye on the location of vehicles they planned to steal. Given its reduced dimensions, the GPS tracker can be installed in places where it’s impossible to be noticed, such as behind the license plate.
But more concerning is that the AirTag can also be planted on people, either in their pockets or in backpacks, therefore knowing exactly where they go.
And now, the New Jersey police have warned that Apple’s device could be used to monitor the location of officers and figure out where they are. A recent report reveals officers have received an official warning in this regard, especially as the number of people being tracked is on the rise.
The AirTag can indeed warn someone they might be tracked by sending a notification on their iPhone, while people using Android can download a dedicated app to scan for nearby GPS trackers when they suspect someone is monitoring their location.
But on the other hand, the nefarious uses of Apple’s AirTag are on the rise, and right now, it doesn’t look like the parent company can do much about it. The iPhone maker recommends users reach out to law enforcement when they believe they’re tracked, so make sure you take the warnings you receive on the mobile device seriously.
In the last few weeks, the number of cases where people discovered they’re being tracked has skyrocketed, with more and more criminals turning to the AirTag to keep an eye on the location of vehicles they planned to steal. Given its reduced dimensions, the GPS tracker can be installed in places where it’s impossible to be noticed, such as behind the license plate.
But more concerning is that the AirTag can also be planted on people, either in their pockets or in backpacks, therefore knowing exactly where they go.
And now, the New Jersey police have warned that Apple’s device could be used to monitor the location of officers and figure out where they are. A recent report reveals officers have received an official warning in this regard, especially as the number of people being tracked is on the rise.
The AirTag can indeed warn someone they might be tracked by sending a notification on their iPhone, while people using Android can download a dedicated app to scan for nearby GPS trackers when they suspect someone is monitoring their location.
But on the other hand, the nefarious uses of Apple’s AirTag are on the rise, and right now, it doesn’t look like the parent company can do much about it. The iPhone maker recommends users reach out to law enforcement when they believe they’re tracked, so make sure you take the warnings you receive on the mobile device seriously.