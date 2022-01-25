Apple GPS Tracker Thwarts New-Generation Truck Double Theft Attempt

At its core, the Apple AirTag is a device built with a very clear goal in mind: help owners keep track of their belongings and never lose stuff like keys and wallets anymore.
On the other hand, it was just a matter of time until criminals out there discovered a different side of the AirTag, eventually using the device for things like stalking and keeping track of potential theft targets.
The number of people complaining they’re being tracked by strangers has skyrocketed lately, but as it turns out, the AirTag can sometimes really come in handy. And not only when it comes down to finding your lost keys.
A recent report highlights a Texas story where the new owner of a truck got a notification on his iPhone that an AirTag was moving with them. Given the vehicle was only recently purchased, the driver decided to reach out to law enforcement.
After a quick search, the police investigators found the AirTag hidden between the seats. The whole thing was treated as a red flag that something else might be happening, so the officers inspected the truck and found that its identification number was altered prior to the recent purchase.
The truck was reported missing, so whoever sold the truck is believed to be the thief that actually stole the vehicle and then installed an AirTag between the seats in an attempt to steal it again.
In other words, the thief stole the truck, sold it to someone else, and then wanted to steal the vehicle again before selling it again to another individual. The AirTag was playing a key role in this diabolic money-making plan, but the device eventually thwarted the whole thing when it warned the driver they might be tracked.
The police returned the stolen truck to the original owner, but the investigation continues to find the thief and help reimburse the deceived buyer.
